ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers defeated the Sparta Spartans in 6 innings, 10-0.

Bryce Hoeft went 2-3, (3RBI's).

Mason Manglitz pitched three innings, 0 hits, 3 BB, 5 K's.

Onalaska improves to 5-4 and will play Tomah on Thursday, May 13th.

Sparta drops to 1-2 and will play Holmen on Tuesday, May 11th.