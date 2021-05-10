Pacific season’s 1st named storm weakens to depression

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system has weakened into a tropical depression as it heads away from Mexico’s southwestern coast toward open seas. Andres had formed as a tropical storm on Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Andres was centered about 475 miles (765 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula at midafternoon Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).