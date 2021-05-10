Palestinians fear loss of family homes as evictions loom

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem are at risk of losing their homes to Jewish settler groups following a decades-long legal battle. The families threatened with eviction have been living in their homes since the 1950s, when they were resettled there after fleeing the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. The settlers say they are reclaiming land owned by Jews prior to the war. Israel allows Jews to reclaim such lands but bars Palestinians from recovering property they lost in the same conflict. The threatened evictions have sparked weeks of protests and clashes in recent days, adding to the tensions in Jerusalem.