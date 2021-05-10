Prosecutor: No legal basis for trooper to stop Black woman

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state prosecutor says a state police trooper had no legal basis for pulling over a Black woman he later arrested. The Washington Post reports that Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano dismissed all charges against Juanisha C. Brooks and called for an internal state police investigation. According to the report, Descanso said dashcam video he reviewed showed there was no basis for the arrest. Brooks had failed to turn her lights on while driving at night, but Descanso cited a Virginia ban on pulling people over for dark taillights that went into effect March 1. State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the stop and arrest were proper.