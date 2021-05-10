Retired Army colonel announces run against Liz Cheney

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A retired U.S. Army colonel from California says he will challenge Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican U.S. House primary in Wyoming. The Gillette News Record reports Denton Knapp, of Trabuco Canyon, California, plans to move back to Gillette, where he graduated from high school in 1983. Five Republicans have filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission stating their intent to run against Cheney in 2022. The list doesn’t include Knapp yet but has been growing amid Republican discontent with Cheney for continuing to dispute former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that vote fraud cost him his re-election.