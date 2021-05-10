Social Security Administration releases 2020 list of top baby names

(CNN) -- Olivia and Liam are the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row!

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top ten girl names in 2020 are:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper.

The top ten boy names in 2020 are:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

Henry hasn't been in the top ten for boys names in over a century.

The Social Security Office also revealed the top fastest rising names last year. Zyair was the number one fastest growing name for boys, and Avayah for girls.

More information about the Social Security Administration's data on name popularity can be found at their website.