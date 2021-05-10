Skip to Content

Spurs’ record-setting 1st half ends Bucks’ streak, 146-125

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio set a season high for points and a team best with 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half. The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range. Dejounte Murray added 21 points for San Antonio. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points.   

Associated Press

