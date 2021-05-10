Tellurian Care Center advocates for more state mental health funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voluntary crisis center workers advocated for state budget funding when Senator Brad Pfaff toured the Tellurian Care Center on Monday.

Staff members at the tour said they have already received more room requests in the past four months than in the entirety of 2020.

"Our job is to continue to work with the county to serve as many people as we can," Tellurian Care Center program supervisor Tim Blumentritt said. "It's empowering to individuals to have a choice in the level of care that they want. I think the county does a fantastic job at giving people in crisis various options and choices."

Wisconsin 32nd District Senator Brad Pfaff toured the facility to get a feel for what funding the hospital, county and private collaborative community center needs.

"That's what this state budget is about," (D) Sen. Pfaff said. " To create the incentives and the opportunities for people to succeed. I think that it's important if we're going to put together a state budget that's reflective of our priorities as a state and the values that we all hold dear."

Sen. Pfaff said he will continue advocating for funding with Republicans and Democrats.

Governor Tony Evers' initial budget included $25 million for crisis intervention and emergency detention, but the budget will change as the GOP-controlled joint finance committee makes adjustments.