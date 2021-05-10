The below-average trend extends into the early week

Another few rounds of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will get the week rolling across Wisconsin. This morning a Frost Advisory is in place for Jackson and Monroe counties until 8 am. Advisories' will be in place through at least Wednesday morning. So, continue to take frosty precautions.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, today's temperatures will stay under 60 degrees with a light northerly wind. A few showers will try to set up across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Yet, dry air will make it difficult for showers to make it to the surface.

A high-pressure system fills in tomorrow. This will bring calm, clear, and cool overnights for more frost potential. Yet, this will also start a warming period after over a week of below-average temperatures. Sunshine will be at dominance through Thursday will highs returning to the upper 60s.

The 70s could be in place this weekend but will be depending on shower chances. Confidence is low on wet weather, but there is an increasing call for showers starting Friday. Stay tuned for updates as the week proceeds.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett