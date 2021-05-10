WIAA finalizes plans for 3 Spring tournaments, still waiting on State Track

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA has finalized adjustments for three of its spring tournaments Monday, but still no word on the State Track Meet.

UW-La Crosse has not yet been confirmed as the place for the State Track Meet this year.

The WIAA tells News 19 Sports the dates and places for the meet are still to be decided.

The meet has been held in La Crosse since 1990.

Meanwhile, State Baseball will begin with the division one quarterfinals in Fond du Lac on June 25.

The rest of the tournament, semifinals and finals for all divisions, will be played at Fox Cities Stadium from June 28 through the 30.

State Softball will begin with the division one quarterfinals at Bay Port High School on June 28.

Semifinals and finals for all divisions will also begin on June 28 through the 30th at UW-Green Bay instead of Goodman Diamond in Madison.

Boys State Golf will be held in Wisconsin Dells this year on June 14 and 15 instead of at University Ridge in Verona.