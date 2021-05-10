Trial moved to 2022 for Onalaska man’s role in La Crosse homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man charged in connection with a 2019 shooting death in La Crosse has his trial scheduled for next year.

Odell Thompson appeared before Judge Todd Bjerke Monday morning.

Thompson, 35, is facing a charge of party to the crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Harboring/Aiding a felon related to the fatal shooting of Javier Hall on November 2, 2019.

He was fatally shot in an alley by a storage unit off of Copeland Avenue. Shavonte Thompson was arrested in January in Illinois after he fled La Crosse following the shooting. He is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting.

Odell Thompson's role, according to the criminal complaint, was that he drove Shavonte Thompson to the alley, then drove off with him after the shooting.

A trial for Odell Thompson was scheduled for jury selection on January 18, 2022.

He's currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. There is a bond hearing set for May 18 according to online records. Thompson also faces additional charges in a separate case involving felony sexual assault.