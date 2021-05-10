UK standards watchdog looking into Johnson’s Mustique stay

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s parliamentary ethics watchdog has confirmed she is investigating Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a vacation in the Caribbean just before the coronavirus pandemic. Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone listed Johnson as one of nine lawmakers who are under investigation for potential breaches of Parliament’s code of conduct. The probe concerns a break on the island of Mustique that Johnson took with his fiancée Carrie Symonds in December 2019 and January 2020. Johnson has declared the stay as a as a “benefit in kind” from businessman David Ross, who has a villa on the island. Ross initially said he did not pay for the vacation, but later said he “facilitated” accommodation valued at 15,000 pounds, or $21,000.