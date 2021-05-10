Video shows tiger in front yard of Texas neighborhood

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

The big cat was later corralled back inside the home.

The man police believe is the tiger's owner, Victor Cuevas, eventually rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Houston police on Monday charged Cuevas with evading arrest.