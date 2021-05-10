Video shows tiger in front yard of Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night. Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired. The big cat was later corralled back inside the home. The tiger’s owner eventually rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived. Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.