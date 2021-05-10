Viterbo University forms student equity and social justice group

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University formed a new student lead equity and social justice group to include student input while preventing hate on campus.

The groups formation comes after incidents in March and April when racist remarks were written on resident hall doors.

Viterbo University President Glena Temple said the group is set to to be in place next fall.

"In the midst of horrible hate statements and situations that caused a lot of pain and fear, [we're] trying to focus on the good," Temple said. "And all of the active steps we're making and will take in the future and helping our students become more active partners in those conversations."