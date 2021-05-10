Drug overdoses skyrocket in Washington state amid COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say preliminary data shows more people died of drug overdoses in 2020 in the state than any year in at least the past decade. Authorities say the effects of the pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use. The spike imirrors national trends. In December the Centers for Disease Control had reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in May 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Seattle Times reports fatal drug overdoses in Washington state increased by more than 30% last year compared to 2019.