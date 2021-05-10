Wisconsin gas prices rise another 5 cents, some could see 3 dollar gallon

(WAOW) — Last week, Wisconsin gas prices rose nearly 5 cents, and this week they’re doing the same.

According to GasBuddy, prices increased by 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Now, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.84. This is 11.4 cents higher than last month and $1.17/g higher than this time last year.

And, while the average for a gallon of gas hasn’t exceeded $3, that doesn’t mean Wisconsin drivers can’t be paying that much. According to GasBuddy, Wisconsinites can find gas prices as cheap as $2.59/g or as expensive as $3.09/g today.

The national average is also rising 4.5 cents, bringing the $2.95/g. That’s up 10 cents from last month and 1.12/g higher than this time last year.

Experts previously said that gas prices could creep upwards as summer nears, now a cyberattack adds more stress to the situation. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy says: