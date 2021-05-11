42 killed in Colombia protests, human rights agency says

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The office of Colombia’s human rights ombudsman says 42 people have died during anti-government protests that began two weeks ago amid discontent fueled by growing poverty and inequality during the pandemic. The government agency also reported Tuesday that 168 people have been reported missing during the protests. The ombudsman’s new figures are similar to those recorded by Temblores, a non-governmental group that tracks police violence. Temblores said Tuesday that 40 people have been killed in the protests in incidents related to police violence while one policeman was stabbed to death while trying to stop a riot.