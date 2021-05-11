Desmond finds a landing spot in South Dakota

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) A member of the Division 2 state runner-up Onalaska Hilltoppers is finalizing his plans to play in college.

Victor Desmond is headed to Div. II Black Hills State.

The Onalaska forward signed his letter of intent Tuesday.

The 6' 7" senior was a classic late bloomer.

Desmond finished his senior season averaging 11 points and nearly 6 rebounds a game.

The all-conference performer was also an elite defender and he's ready to take those talents to Black Hills State.

"I took a visit in late April and when I got out there I didn't know what to expect. I've never heard of and never been to that part of the country. The team took me in right away. They really made it feel like home. Coach (Ryan) Thompson and his staff are giving me a really good opportunity to be successful out there," Desmond said.

Black Hills State is located in Spearfish, South Dakota.