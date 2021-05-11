Aquinas records 10th win thanks to walk-off hit from #10 Chris Wilson

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viroqua had a preseason ranking of #1 in Division 3, while Aquinas had a preseason ranking of #5. This was a game to have circled on the calendar.

Viroqua jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the top of the 4th. In the bottom half, Aquinas chipped away with 2 runs batted in by Michael Lium.

In the bottom of the 5th, Aquinas tied the game thanks to a hard hit grounder which cased an error. Jared Everson came across to score.

The hero of the game was Chris Wilson. Not only did he have the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 7th, but he had an outstanding rebound on the mound. Following the allowance of 4 runs in the 3rd, Wilson proceeded to shut out Viroqua before he was replaced in the 7th.

Then in the bottom of the 7th, Chris Wilson connected for a base hit to bring in the game-winning run from second base.

Aquinas defeated Viroqua, 5-4. The Blugolds improve to 10-0.

Aquinas' Jared Everson recorded a solo homerun.