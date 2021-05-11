Arizona GOP passes election bill opposed by business leaders

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate Republicans have voted to make it easier to purge thousands of people from a list of voters who automatically get a ballot each election. The GOP on Monday sent the bill to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey over protests from Democrats and prominent business leaders who said the measure would suppress the votes of people of color. Ducey has avoided commenting on the legislation. The measure is one of the most contentious bills moving in Arizona as Republicans in key states look to remake election procedures in the wake of President Donald Trump’s defeat last year.