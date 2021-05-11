Skip to Content

Austrian convicted of intentionally giving ex-wife COVID

10:48 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Austria has been convicted of intentionally infecting his ex-wife with the coronavirus by coughing at her. A spokesman for the Linz regional court said Tuesday that the 63-year-old was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for three years. Judges had convicted the man Monday of attempted serious bodily harm for giving the victim COVID-19 while they were still living in the same house pending the finalization of their divorce last November. The defendant had coughed at the 70-year-old woman after learning that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was also convicted of threatening the victim and lesser bodily harm for grabbing her throat and urging her to leave their shared house.

Associated Press

