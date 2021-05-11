Canada’s largest province halts AstraZeneca first doses

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest province says it will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine due to concerns over its link to rare blood clots. Ontario’s chief medical officer for health said Tuesday that the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of the rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot. AstraZeneca is restricted in some European countries because of a potential link to extremely rare blood clots. In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than 2 million AstraZeneca doses given, and three women have died.