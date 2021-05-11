Central shuts out Sparta, 10-0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central hosted Sparta in an MVC Softball matchup on Tuesday evening.

The Central RiverHawks were able to add the runs on early and then often. Jess Subera grounded into a fielder's choice in the first inning which brought in the first run of the game. Central scored 2 in the 1st, followed by 1 in the 2nd.

The lead grew thanks to a 6-run 4th inning from the RiverHawks. Central went on to beat Sparta in 5 innings, winning 10-0.

Central's Avery Rox went 2 for 3, with 1 run and 1 run batted-in.