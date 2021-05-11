Climbing out of the coolest morning

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect this morning. Clear, calm skies are allowing temperatures to fall towards and below the freezing mark. This will be the coolest start to the week before warming occurs.

Under the high-pressure influence, the weather pattern is quiet for much of the week. Sunshine will be at dominance from today through Friday with gradual warming. Highs today will stay in the low 60s with light northerly winds. Then temperatures start the climb towards 70 degrees by the weekend.

The weekend forecast will include a few shower chances. Less confidence with rain chances Friday and Saturday. A more consistent model trend gives a rainy forecast Sunday into Monday. Enjoy the calm weather and check back for updates on the weekend forecast.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett