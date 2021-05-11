County health departments investigating possible COVID-19 exposure at weekend dart tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Juneau and La Crosse county health departments are looking into people coming into contact with a person known to have COVID-19 who came to a weekend dart tournament.

The Juneau County Health Department and La Crosse County Health Department issued a joint release on the situation.

It said,

"The Juneau County Health Department has reason to believe a Juneau County resident who was known to be positive with COVID-19 broke isolation and attended the Stansfield Dart Tournament at the La Crosse Center over the weekend. This individual attended the event and business establishments surrounding the venue during their infectious period. The Juneau County and La Crosse County Health Department, the La Crosse

Center, and event organizers have been in contact related to the exposure and are working together to follow up. We thank the organizers of this event as well as the event venue for their continued cooperation."

The health departments said people who were at the dart tournament on Friday, May 7 may have been exposed to COVID-19. They're asking anyone who attended to closely monitor symptoms of the virus.

Those individuals can contact either department for more information. The number for La Crosse County Health is 608-785-9872. For Juneau County, the number is 608-847-9373.