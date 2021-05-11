Family to see more footage of North Carolina deputy shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The family of a Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina is expected to view more than 18 minutes of body camera video of the incident. County officials said the footage will be shown to family members of Andrew Brown Jr. at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was behind the wheel of his car in Elizabeth City when he was shot on April 21. Sheriff’s deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant. A prosecutor has said that Brown’s car made “contact” with officers before the shooting began. But Brown’s family says Brown was driving away and died from an unjustified “execution.”