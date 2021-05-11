Feds: Ex-NYC officer charged with bribery sent racist text

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a white New York City police officer once bragged in a text about trying to scare Black people for kicks by randomly pointing his gun at them while on the job. The allegation arose on Tuesday when federal prosecutors announced corruption charges against the officer and two others who worked together at the same precinct. Robert Smith pleaded not guilty to accepting bribes before a judge denied him bail. His lawyer declined comment. In court papers, prosecutors quoted a text that Smith allegedly sent following his retirement in 2020. It recounted how he would point his gun out his car window at people he described using a version of the N-word.