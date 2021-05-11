Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
