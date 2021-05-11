Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

1:45 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Wabasha

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wxowweather

