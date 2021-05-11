G-E-T parents push school board to end mask mandate

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau parents spoke out against the school's COVID-19 prevention mask policy on Monday.

A few of those parents refused to wear masks inside the building which caused board members to leave, adjourn the meeting early and reschedule it for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

G-E-T Meeting Derailed by Anti-Mask Protest: an update from last night's coverage is now live at this link:https://t.co/PxmLQpa9Gp https://t.co/LLgb7eg3yR — Zac Bellman (@ZacBellman_WNY) May 11, 2021

Parent Heather Fritsch said they want the school to make it a choice for students and families to make, rather than a mandated policy.

"At this point, any teachers and students over the age of 16 have been able to get the vaccine if they so choose," Fritsch said. "So it's time to let our kids have the choice and our parents to be able to help their kids make that choice on whether they want to or are able to continue wearing the mask."

School district administrator Michele Butler released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School Board adjourned their regular board meeting on Monday, May 10 shortly after it began. The meeting is rescheduled for Thursday, May 13, and will be located in the Performing Arts Center lobby. There will be a separate area provided for citizens who wish to participate in the meeting in the Performing Arts Center vestibule."

Fritsch said these parents want the mask mandate gone before summer school, summer sports, and before fall plans get underway.

There is no statewide mask mandate after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Governor Tony Evers' mandate in March.