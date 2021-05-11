Georgia Gov. Kemp signs repeal of 1863 citizen’s arrest law

ATLANTA (AP) — Governor Brian Kemp has signed a repeal of Georgia’s Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law on Monday.

He took action a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House and Senate passed the repeal by overwhelming margins after Arbery’s killing.

This means bystanders in Georgia can no longer make an arrest if a crime is committed in their presence. It still provides for self defense and allows business owners to detain suspected thieves. Georgia also passed a hate crimes law last year.

Wanda Cooper-Jones is Arbery’s mother. She says she’s “very thankful” for the repeal.