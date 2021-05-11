Group: Sudan forces disperse protest in Khartoum; 2 killed

CAIRO (AP) — A medical group in Sudan says security forces have dispersed a protest in the capital of Khartoum, causing two deaths and more than 15 injuries. The demonstrators late Tuesday were demanding justice for those killed in a deadly break-up of a protesters camp in Khartoum in 2019. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has called for an urgent meeting following Tuesday’s violence. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising that led to the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country.