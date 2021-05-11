Hong Kong won’t mandate vaccine for foreign domestic workers

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials have dropped a plan to make it mandatory for foreign domestic workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, after the move drew criticism that it was discriminatory. Officials initially proposed the plan after a foreign domestic worker tested positive for a coronavirus variant in April, with an unknown source of infection. Another worker arriving from the Philippines had also tested positive for a variant. The plan was dropped after officials assessed public health needs, as well as the legal issues that may arise if they made vaccinations mandatory, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a news briefing Tuesday. Most of Hong Kong’s approximately 370,000 domestic workers come from Indonesia and the Philippines.