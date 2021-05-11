Illinois justices weigh harshness of 19-year-old’s life term

SPRINGFIELD, iLL. (AP) — A state prosecutor says a man who was 19 when he participated in gang-revenge slayings in Chicago shouldn’t be able to contest his life sentence because he was old enough to know what he was doing. The Illinois Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Antonio House. He helped kidnap two teenage rival gang members on Sept. 13, 1993, in Chicago. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1998. But an appellate court says his sentence was unfair given his age and level of participation. Courts have moved toward more leniency for youthful offenders.