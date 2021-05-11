Key suspect in Vatican corruption case detained in London

ROME (AP) — The main suspect in the Vatican’s corruption investigation into a London real estate venture has been taken into custody in London, his lawyers say. Businessman Gianluigi Torzi had appeared in court for his first extradition hearing Tuesday. The judge ruled he was a flight risk and ordered him detained. A statement from Torzi’s lawyers said they would argue he is not a flight risk at a new audience expected in the next 48 hours. British authorities were acting on an arrest warrant issued last month by a Rome judge accusing Torzi of false billing, tax evasion and money laundering. Torzi has denied all wrongdoing.