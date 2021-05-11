La Crescent middle and high school back in-person

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Middle and high school students returned to their classrooms on Tuesday in the La Crescent-Hokah School District.

A spike in COVID-19 cases in late April meant a return to virtual learning for 14 days.

School officials posted on the district website that safety protocols remain in place as everyone returns to the building. They point out that the spread of COVID has slowed, not completely stopped.

The goal is to minimize the spread and be able to finish the school year in the classroom.