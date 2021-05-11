La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office honors members

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A ceremony from La Crosse County Sheriff's Office honors past and present members as well as members of the public for their efforts in the last year.

The sheriff's office plans an awards recognition ceremony Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf said the following people are the 2021 recipients:

Lifesaving Award-Deputy Brad Thompson

"Deputy Brad Thompson resonded to a residence, in the Town of Shelby, for a 60-year-old male suffering what was believed to be a heart attack. Deputy Thompson arrived before medical personnel and found that the patient had become unresponsive and was not breathing. Deputy Thompson began CPR and continue the life saving measure until relieved by EMS. The patient ultimately recovered due in large part to the quick actions taken by Deputy Thompson."

Career Achievement - Sgt. Mike Valencia

"After 20 years of being on our Emergency Response Team, with the past 8 years as the team leader, Investigative Sergeant Mike Valencia has stepped down from the team. Sgt. Valencia oversaw many innovations during his time as the Team Leader. Under his guidance, our Team became one of just 8 in the state of Wisconsin to become Alert Certified. His efforts, and leadership, are key reasons why our Team is held in state-wide esteem."

Career Achievement- Jailer Frank Fogel (ret.), Jailer Mark Welander (ret.), and Deputy Richard Jeske (ret.)

"Now retired Jailer Frank Fogel is being recognized for his 28 years of dedicated service to the department."

"Now retired Jailer Mark Welander is being recognized for his 20 years of dedicated service to our department."

"Now retired Deputy Richard Jeske is being recognized for his 30 years of dedicated service to our department."

Certificate of Commendation-Jailer Nhia Vang

"Jailer Nhia Vang is being recognized for taking the initiative to translate our jail rules from English to Hmong. This was a time-consuming process as the languages are so different and he had to ensure that the meaning of the rules was the same in both languages."

Citizen Merit Awards

"Dr. Paul Molling is being recognized for his dedicated service, to the Sheriff's Office, throughout the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. From the start, Dr. Molling assisted our department in getting our staff quick access to testing, setting up of protocols for our inmates and helping to get us access to the vaccine when it became available. All of this was done in addition to the demands of his normal duties with Mayo Clinic."

"Ronald and Terri Rothering along with Don Hess, are being recognized for the work that they have done with our Response Team. Both families have allowed our Team to train on properties that they owned. This ability for live training is crucial to our Team and allows them to keep their skills sharp."

"Logan Eldred is being recognized for preventing an elderly citizen from being taken in by a scam artist. Mr. Eldred overheard the citizen, whom he did not know, telling a Post Office employee that he had to mail a substantial amount of cash to cover his daughter's bail. Mr. Eldred stepped in and helped the citizen contact both family members and our department. His actions prevented the person from becoming a victim."

"Echance Howard is being recognized for assisting our department with translating our jail rules into Spanish. Mr. Howard, without compensation, took on this time-consuming project. Thanks to his dedication, we are now able to accomodate our Spanish speaking inmates."

"RN Jeni Rogers is being recognized for her role in setting up and training other nurses in the Sheriff's Office new electronic medical records. RN Rogers set aside time out of her schedule to attend meetings, take a site visit to another facility, and then show her co-workers how to use the system. Her efforts were key to this project becoming a success."