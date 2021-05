Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) Mackenna Tkach tossed a complete game six-hiiter to lead UW-Stevens Point to a 4-1 win over UW-La Crosse in the WIAC Softball Tournament quarterfinals.

The Pointers scored three runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth.

Jordyn McCormack accounted for the only Eagles run with a solo home run.

UW-L ends their season at 14-14.