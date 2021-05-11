Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Police say a gunman who killed six people at a Colorado birthday party over the weekend opened fire because he had not been invited and then killed himself.

Colorado Springs police said Tuesday that the shooter had been in a relationship with one of the victims for about a year and had a history of controlling and jealous behavior.

Police said the gunman had no previous reported incidents of domestic violence during the relationship didn't have a criminal history.

Police identified the gunman as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias and the other victims were members of his girlfriend's extended family.