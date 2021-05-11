Met Opera strikes deal with chorus ahead of restart

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract with the American Guild of Musical Artists, one of three major labor deals needed for the New York company to resume performances in September. The deal for the chorus, singers, dancers, actors, stage managers and staff directors would start Aug. 1, if ratified in a vote scheduled May 24. The new contract would start following the expiration of the current contract. Still without deals are the unions for the orchestra and the stagehands.