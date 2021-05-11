Mexico: Russia’s Sputnik V shortages mean limited 2nd doses

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say Russia has been having so many problems producing second doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that there won’t be enough to give people who got the first dose a second shot. It’s the latest account of production problems for Sputnik, which the Russian government has been promising to other countries but has been able to supply in sufficient quantities. The Sputnik V is unusual in that the two doses are different and not interchangeable. Mexico’s assistant health secretary said Monday that Russian scientists are now pushing the idea of not giving the two shots several weeks apart but instead giving a second Sputnik V booster shot six months apart.