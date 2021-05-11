Pakistani PM: No talks until India restores Kashmir autonomy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has ruled out talks with neighboring nuclear-rival India until New Delhi restores the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan region. Imran Khan’s remarks on Tuesday were apparently meant to suppress speculations of secret talks between the two sides. It comes weeks after local media reports claimed that secret Pakistan-India negotiations resulted in an announcement in February when the two sides pledged to adhere to a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.