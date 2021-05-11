Pfizer head Albert Bourla writing book about COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla can now look back and tell the incredible story of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bourla has a deal with Harper Business for what the publisher is calling “an exclusive, first-hand, behind-the-scenes story” of how the drugmaker managed to develop an effective vaccine against COVID-19 in a remarkably short period of time — months instead of years.

Bourla’s “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” is scheduled to come out Nov. 9.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Bourla plans to donate any proceeds to charity.