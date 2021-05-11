Sentence next for ex-UAW leader who embezzled, lived large

DETROIT (AP) — A welder who rose from the factory floor to become president of a venerable U.S. labor union is facing a prison term. Dennis Williams took winter vacations in the California sun covered by dues paid by members of the United Auto Workers. Williams, who led the UAW from 2014 to 2018, will appear in federal court Tuesday. He’s the latest in a long line of union officials who acknowledge betraying members through corruption. Williams pleaded guilty to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. The government says Williams “has cast a stain” on the UAW.