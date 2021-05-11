Small business grant program launched by La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Small businesses in La Crosse County can apply for assistance grants under a new program.

The county announced the grants Tuesday afternoon. They're available for businesses with five or fewer employees in the county but outside the City of La Crosse.

Grants between $1,000 and $20,000 are available. They're designed for businesses in rural areas, towns, or villages that were affected by COVID-19.

The money can cover business expenses such as rent, utilities, staffing, PPE or other equipment made necessary by COVID-19.

“We know that many small businesses have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” BrianFukuda, the county's Community Development Specialist said. “We hope this program can help some of those businesses get back on their feet, particularly in often underserved rural areas and smaller towns and cities.”

Grant funds are available for businesses outside the city of La Crosse. The city received its own funding for small businesses.

The county applied for and received $100,000 in funding through the Wisconsin Department of Administration, which received the funds through the federal government.

Those interested in a grant can go to the county's website to begin the application process.