UPDATE: State Department of Justice investigates homicide in Village of Avoca

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Early Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed to our Madison affiliate that law enforcement is investigating what is believed to be a homicide in the Village of Avoca.

The Wisconsin DOJ says they made contact with a man who reported a deceased female inside a home Monday afternoon.

Officials say they now have a suspect in custody, and believe the incident to be isolated. They say there's no threat to the public.

The Wisconsin DOJ and the Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with assistance form the Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Avoca Police Department.

Officials haven't released the name of the victim or suspect in the case.

-------------------------------------------------------------

AVOCA (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday night, local and state law enforcement are investigating an incident that occurred at a home in Avoca.

Footage from the scene showed multiple law enforcement investigating the property. The home is located at the corner of Third and Williams streets. The sheriff's office said the incident happened Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook Post, authorities said the scene was cleared and there is no threat to the public.

Our crew spoke with authorities on scene and more information is expected to come from Wisconsin Department of Justice.

This is a developing story.