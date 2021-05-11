Stephens honored with Rotary’s highest service award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man who volunteers with a number of festivals and events in the La Crosse area gets international recognition for his work.

Pat Stephens recently received the Service Above Self Award by Rotary International.

According to the group, it is the highest recognition for service they give. The award is presented to fewer than 150 members worldwide.

Stephens has been a member of Rotary for the past 35 years. His most visible volunteer work has centered around the annual Rotary Lights project in Riverside Park that raises money for service organizations and collects food for those in need.

He's also helped create, organize, and work with other festivals including Irish Fest and Air Fest.