The weather is warming up.

Chilly start to the week…

Frosty weather will be in place tonight. A cold air mass is in place, and light winds and clear skies will contribute to area wide lows in the 20s and middle 30s. It was a pleasant day in the region this afternoon with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Normal highs for this date are around 70 degrees.

Frost and freeze alerts tonight…

A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning are in effect tonight from 2 am through 7 am tomorrow morning. The Freeze Warning is for Jackson and Monroe counties, and will mean lows in the 20s. The Frost Advisory for the rest of us will mean lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Protect any sensitive vegetation tonight.

Gradual warming trend…

Highs will warm up into the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday and readings will remain in that range for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Even more warming will start early next week with highs expected to reach into the middle 70s.

Shower chances from Friday night through Tuesday…

A more active weather pattern will take shape heading into the weekend and for early next week. The best chances appear to be Sunday and Monday. There are many variables to monitor for that weather system.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden