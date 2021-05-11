Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Turkey’s top envoy has met with his counterpart in Saudi Arabia on his first official trip in years. Tuesday’s development comes as Turkey pushes to repair damaged ties with the kingdom that reached a low point over the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed regional issues and ties with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during his two-day visit. The trip, the first by a senior Turkish official since the killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate, also signals Saudi Arabia’s shifting foreign policy.